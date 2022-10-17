(Undated)--With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today (Monday) has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Minnesota
1. Carleton
2. Macalester College
3. St. Olaf College
4. University of Minnesota--Twin Cities
5. St. Thomas University
6. Concordia College at Moorhead
7. University of Minnesota--Morris
8. St. John's University
9. College of St. Benedict
10. St. Catherine University
To view the full reports, you can visit:
Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750
Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748
Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704