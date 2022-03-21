(Alexandria, MN)--ALASD's Scott Gilbertson is back to talk about the Chloride Reduction Rebate Pilot Program. It all about reducing sodium chloride discharging into our area lakes.
Tom Chorley visits with Scott Gilbertson to talk about the Chloride Reduction Rebate Program
