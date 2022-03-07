Scott Gilbertson

Tom Chorley and Scott Gilbertson

(Alexandria, MN)--Tom Chorley talks with ALASD's Executive Director Scott Gilbertson about himself and how he came to be part of ALASD, Sodium Chloride and how to deal with it locally.  He also discusses how to keep softener brine backwash out of the sewer system.  In addition, he discusses Sodium Chloride's impact on Lake Winona and how to deal with it in our lakes.  

