Toddler nearly drowns in Otter Tail County

(Courtesy: Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office

(Pelican Rapids, MN)--Authorities say a toddler is in stable condition after a near drowning at an Otter Tail County lake.  The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the two-year-old boy was found face down in the water late Sunday morning at Sand Lake.  A visitor who was also a firefighter started CPR while 911 was called.  The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

