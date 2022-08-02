(Pelican Rapids, MN)--Authorities say a toddler is in stable condition after a near drowning at an Otter Tail County lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the two-year-old boy was found face down in the water late Sunday morning at Sand Lake. A visitor who was also a firefighter started CPR while 911 was called. The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Toddler saved from drowning in Otter Tail County
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Body found in parked vehicle in central Minnesota
- Woman identified in fatal crash with garbage truck in west central Minnesota
- This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Wisconsin
- One person seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Douglas County
- This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Iowa
- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst blocks bill guaranteeing federal access to contraception
- Capitol Notebook: Gov. Kim Reynolds again appoints rejected state board member
- Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
- Labs' testing limitation casts doubt on some meth cases in Wisconsin
- Joy Behar was 'glad' to be fired from The View