St. Paul MN-) Officials say that the avian flu continues to spread across the region as another Minnesota County has reported turkey flocks infected by the bird flu.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health reported that Todd County has two flocks, totaling 60,000 birds. They are now the 18th county in the state to report H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
Officials say that Minnesota's affected-bird count is now up to 2.28 million birds at 50 different sites across the state.
H5N1 is reportedly highly contagious to birds but does not appear to be a concern for humans.