CenterPoint Energy offers tips to save energy and money

(Courtesy: CenterPoint Energy)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Today (Wednesday) is national Energy Efficiency Day, and CenterPoint Energy is promoting the event. Minnesota spokesman Ross Corson says energy efficiency is one of the easiest, quickest and most cost-effective ways for homeowners to reduce their energy use, lower their utility bills and limit their carbon footprint. Corson recommends getting an annual tune-up of your furnace, checking and changing the air filter monthly, and using a programmable thermostat.

