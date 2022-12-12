(Undated)--The National Weather Service has posted the timing of the precipitation type for Tuesday's winter storm. Officials say that Alexandria could see a wintry mix on Tuesday for the morning commute. This could make roadways very slick at times.
The system is projected to start off as light freezing rain in the morning on Tuesday, and then from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. the area could see moderate freezing rain for a period. This will then likely transition to an all snow event for Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Officials say 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible across much of central and west central Minnesota.
For the latest on the roads call 511.