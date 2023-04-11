(Los Angeles, CA)--The Minnesota Timberwolves play for the seventh-seed in the Western Conference against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Play-in-Round in Los Angeles tonight. (Tuesday) The winner of tonight's game will lock-up the seventh-seed, while the loser will have to play and win one more game in order to make the playoffs as the eight seed. The Wolves will be without center Rudy Gobert tonight after suspending him for a game after he threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during Minnesota's win against the Pelicans on Sunday.
Minnesota finished a game behind the Lakers in the regular season standings at 42-and-40.