(Phoenix, AZ)--The Minnesota Timberwolves go for their fifth win in a row when they visit the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. The Wolves earned a gritty 119-115 win over Sacramento on Monday night. Minnesota is 1-and-2 this season against the Suns, who are expected to get Kevin Durant back in the line-up tonight. The T-Wolves are tied for sixth-place in the Western Conference at 39-and-37. In other news, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez now own 40-percent of the Wolves after making a 290-million dollar payment to Glen Taylor yesterday.
Timberwolves look for fifth win in a row Wednesday night
