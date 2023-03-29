Timberwolves look to stay hot, visit the Suns Wednesday night

(Courtesy: NBA/Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Phoenix, AZ)--The Minnesota Timberwolves go for their fifth win in a row when they visit the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. The Wolves earned a gritty 119-115 win over Sacramento on Monday night.  Minnesota is 1-and-2 this season against the Suns, who are expected to get Kevin Durant back in the line-up tonight.  The T-Wolves are tied for sixth-place in the Western Conference at 39-and-37.  In other news, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez now own 40-percent of the Wolves after making a 290-million dollar payment to Glen Taylor yesterday.

