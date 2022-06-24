(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Sertoma Club has bestowed their highest honor of the year to Tim Urness of Alexandria. Urness was honored with the Service to Mankind Award on Wednesday (June 22) at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.
The award recognizes outstanding community service by a non-Sertoma member. The winners are nominated by the community and determined by a Sertoma committee. Urness is the second youngest recipient of the award.
Chad Meyer, with the Broadway Ballroom/Fat Daddy's and a member of the Alexandria Sertoma Club, spoke on Open Line on KXRA last week and said that the club has "had a long history of really, really good qualified winners."
The last winner of the award was back in 2019 as there were no awards given in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID.
Winners of the award have been honored going back to 1976 when Clyde and Anne Newstrom won the award.