TikTok threat reported at Discovery Middle School, police say threats "mitigated"

(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with the Alexandria Public School District say that on the evening of Sunday, September 11, it was reported to the Discovery Middle School (DMS) administration that a threatening TikTok message had been sent out to some middle school students. The message inferred a threat at a future date.
Officials say the TikTok messages were reported to the Alexandria Police Department and an investigation was initiated. DMS parents and staff were informed on Sunday evening at 7:00pm.
Further investigation by the Alexandria Police Department led to the identification and location of the subjects involved in the TikTok threat. The school district has been advised that this is an active, ongoing investigation. The Alexandria Police Department is confident that the threats have been mitigated. To that end, an update was sent to parents and staff Monday, September 12 at 7:00am.
Officials say we appreciate the work of the Alexandria Police Department in swiftly responding.
The school has support in place should students have concerns and school staff are committed to providing a supportive, encouraging learning day for students.
Officials encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior online. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with in accordance with district policy. In addition, any law enforcement action will have legal ramifications.