(Minneapolis, MN) -- Tickets for the Minnesota Timberwolves playoff games go on sale Thursday. Team officials say ticket prices will start at 20 dollars per seat -- however, some re-sale websites such as StubHub and Vivid Seats are already advertising them in the triple-digit price range. The T-wolves beat the L-A Clippers Tuesday night to clinch the number-seven seed in the Western Conference.
The Timberwolves will play a best-of-seven series against the number-two-seed Memphis Grizzlies starting Saturday.