(St. Paul, MN)--It's officially tick season in Minnesota. That's according to an epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health. Elizabeth Schiffman says blacklegged ticks are expanding their reach across the state, which puts more people at risk of developing Lyme disease. Residents are encouraged to check for ticks after spending time outdoors, use DEET products, and immediately remove ticks from the skin.
Tick season is underway, residents encouraged to check after being outdoors
