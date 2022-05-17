(Minneapolis, MN) -- Tick season has been somewhat delayed, thanks to a cold, wet spring. Looking ahead, University of Minnesota professor Jon Oliver says it’s hard to predict how severe of a tick season it may be. He says, “insect repellants that work for mosquitoes will also work for ticks,” so he recommends using “anything that contains DEET” or “any other EPA-approved repellants.”
Oliver says deer ticks and American dog ticks are common in Minnesota and both commonly bite people and pets. Though both species can potentially transmit diseases, Oliver says deer ticks are more concerning because they are often infected with the bacteria that cause Lyme disease.