(Alexandria, MN)--The National Weather Services says that strong to severe storms are still possible through this evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and some isolated tornadoes are all possible this afternoon into tonight. Flash flooding will also be a concern across the state.
Earlier today, (Thursday) storms brought thunder and lightning to the area, but also some torrential rainfall. Some locations picked up 1 to 3 inches of rain on already saturated soil. As a result, flooding was found in the Alexandria area with more rain expected tonight.
Drier weather is expected to return for Friday and for this upcoming weekend.