(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that we could see some thunderstorms this week. For today, (Tuesday) scattered thunderstorms are expected. Forecasters say that a few storms could contain large hail and locally heavy rain this afternoon and evening.
Meanwhile, on and off thunderstorm chances continue into early next week. Officials say that the risk for severe weather is generally low but locally heavy rainfall is possible.
Parts of western Minnesota has a marginal risk of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon and evening. (Courtesy: NOAA/National Weather Service)
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
323 AM CDT Tue May 30 2023
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-
St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Eau Claire-
323 AM CDT Tue May 30 2023
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.
Heat and humidity will build through the end of the week with highs likely reaching the lower 90s by Thursday or Friday.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
SKYWARN spotter activation may be needed later today.