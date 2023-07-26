Catching Lightening

This moment was captured near Glenwood as the storm rolled past. (FILE PHOTO)

 Photo credit: Diane Meyer

(Alexandria, MN) -- A line of thunderstorms rolled through the lakes area early on Wednesday morning.   Between 2:30am and 4am .9" of rain officially fell in the area, but unofficial reports from KXRA listeners included: 

2.25" in Forada

1 3/10" on East Lake Cowdry

4/10" in Garfield

3" of rain in Starbuck

2 inches on the north side of Lake Miltona

4.2" inches of rain southwest of Farwell

1.9" of rain on Bridgeport Lane

1" of rain in Nelson

and 2 inches of rain to the north of Alexandria. 

New rounds of thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Friday with a marginal risk of severe weather across the region on Thursday night. 