(Alexandria, MN) -- A line of thunderstorms rolled through the lakes area early on Wednesday morning. Between 2:30am and 4am .9" of rain officially fell in the area, but unofficial reports from KXRA listeners included:
2.25" in Forada
1 3/10" on East Lake Cowdry
4/10" in Garfield
3" of rain in Starbuck
2 inches on the north side of Lake Miltona
4.2" inches of rain southwest of Farwell
1.9" of rain on Bridgeport Lane
1" of rain in Nelson
and 2 inches of rain to the north of Alexandria.
New rounds of thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Friday with a marginal risk of severe weather across the region on Thursday night.