(Chanhassen, MN)--Wintry weather continues to hold on the region. A strong storm system is on track to hit the Upper Midwest later this week.
Officials say that strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday from Texas to Iowa. Portions of southern Minnesota could also see some thunderstorms with this system. In addition, on the cold side of the storm system, a blizzard will be possible from North Dakota and parts of Minnesota.
According to the National Weather Service, the first impacts are expected as rain and thunderstorms push into southern Minnesota on Tuesday. Then all of North Dakota and portions of Minnesota could see significant snow and high winds. Much of central and west central Minnesota could see 1 to 3 inches of snow with this system.
If you are doing any traveling across northern Minnesota or North Dakota be sure to pack along a winter survival kit.
