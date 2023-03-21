(Sauk Centre, MN)--Authorities say that three teens are injured following a rollover crash in Stearns County Friday night near Sauk Centre. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy was traveling northbound along Highway 71 when it left the roadway and rolled. The driver, along with passengers 14-year-old Edgar Rodriguez and 17-year-old Kimberly Rodriguez, both of Long Prairie, were taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say that the roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.