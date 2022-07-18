(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people have been killed in a crash involving an SUV and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the SUV stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
