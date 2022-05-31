(Ashby, MN)--Three people were reportedly injured on Monday evening when strong winds pushed a semi into a Buick Enclave that was parked on the shoulder on westbound I-94 in Grant County.
The incident took place in Pomme de Terre Township west of Ashby. The driver of the Buick Enclave, Summer Fe Johnson, 25, of Coon Rapids, was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, along with a passenger both from New Jersey, were also injured and taken to Alomere Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Winds of 60 to 80 mph were reported across the area on Monday afternoon and evening.