(Spicer, MN) -- Three members of a rescue squad were on a training mission when their boat overturned. Fortunately, they all suffered just minor injuries. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says Sunday just after 1:00 p-m they got a call about an overturned boat on Green Lake straight out from the Olde Mill Inn Resort. Multiple callers said they could see three people out of the water standing on top of the boat.
The victims were Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad members who were on a hovercraft ice water training operation. The boat was being used in a training scenario when the operator was navigating across the lake ice as it was approaching open water. When the rescue boat hit the water at an angle, it caused the boat to flip over and land upside down. The craft occupants were able to get out from under the boat to safety.