(Brandon Township, Minn.) Three people reportedly escaped serious injuries in a crash in Douglas County on Sunday evening.
According to the report, the crash took place on Eastbound I-94 in Brandon Township. Authorities say a Toyota 4 Runner, driven by 31-year-old Jose Lopez Lugo, was Eastbound on Interstate 94 when it lost control and rolled.
Lugo escaped injury as did a 28-year-old passenger. A four-year-old was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria for observation, but also escaped injury.
The crash remains under investigation.