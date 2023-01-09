(Crow Wing County, MN)--Authorities say a woman and two children were able to escape a home fire over the weekend in Crow Wing County. The fire reportedly took place on Saturday morning in the 21000 block of Wood Lane Road in Irondale Township. A caller reported a house fire, and said he was out of the home, but an adult female and two children, both boys aged 14 and 15, were still inside.
When first responders arrived, the children had made it out of the home. However, a 35-year-old woman from Ironton was still inside. Fire personnel were able to remove her from the home. All three people were taken to the hospital.
One Crow Wing County deputy was treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.