WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
Ecker reportedly died in the crash along with two of his passengers, both from Missouri.
Another passenger, also from Missouri, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, Ralph Enderle, 57, of Raymond, was taken to CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.