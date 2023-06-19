(Hawick, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says three people have died in a head-on crash in Kandiyohi County over the weekend. The crash reportedly took place Sunday morning in Roseville Township, just north of Hawick. Officials say a BMW was traveling southbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2, while a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound when the two vehicles collided. The driver of the BMW and the driver and passenger in the Dodge Caravan reportedly all died in the crash.
The names of the victims have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.