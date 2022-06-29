Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force

(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities say that three people are under arrest for their alleged involvement in a large shipment of fentanyl sent from Arizona to St. Cloud. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Taskforce was contacted by the Minneapolis Airport Police on June Sixth after they intercepted a package. Officers say the shipment contained five-thousand-600 fentanyl pills being sent to an address in St. Cloud.

