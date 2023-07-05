(Goodhue County, MN)--Two men and a girl are still missing after they went underwater in the Vermillion River, near the confluence with the Mississippi River north of Red Wing. Goodhue County Sheriff's Major Mike Johnson says the family is from Oakdale. The three were reportedly inexperienced swimmers and did not have life vests on at the time.
One adult male in the family was fishing from the shore while the other three members were swimming and began to struggle. The man dove into the water and saved a woman, then dove back in to attempt to rescue the other man and girl, but the three disappeared underwater.