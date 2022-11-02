(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of Osakis, was traveling southbound on Hwy 29 attempting to make a left turn, while a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Brittany Gappa, 26, of Parkers Prairie, was also southbound on Hwy 29 when the two vehicles collided.
Bjerk along with Gappa both suffered non-life-threatening injuries as did Gappa's 2-year old passenger, Jackson Gappa. They were all taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
North Memorial, Parkers Prairie Ambulance, and Carlos Fire all assisted at scene.