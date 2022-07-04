(Battle Lake, MN)--Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County over the weekend.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 78 and County Road 72, north of Battle Lake.
A GMC Canyon, driven by Tony Robert Gerlach, 55, of Hastings, was reportedly travelling southbound on Highway 78. Meanwhile, a Ford F150, driven by Turner Mark Blaufuss, 29, Breckenridge, was travelling northbound on Highway 78 when the vehicles collided.
Officials say Blaufuss was not injured in the crash, however, a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Gerlach along with a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.