(Otter Tail County, MN)--Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash near Perham in Otter Tail County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Austin Huhta, 18, of Menahga, was traveling westbound on County Road 60 while a Buick Century, driven by Morgan Taylor, 21, of Perham, was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 10 when the two vehicles collided. Huhta along with a passenger were injured and taken to Perham Health Hospital in Perham with non-life-threatening injuries. Taylor also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in Perham.
The crash remains under investigation.