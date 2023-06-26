Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash near Perham in Otter Tail County on Friday morning. A Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Austin Huhta, 18, of Menahga, was traveling westbound on County Road 60 while a Buick Century, driven by Morgan Taylor, 21, of Perham, was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 10 when the two vehicles collided.