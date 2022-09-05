(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes.
According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling along on Highway 10, attempting to turn south onto Airport Road when it collided with a Lexus L300, driven by Gillian Lee, 18, of Ramsey, that was traveling eastbound on Highway 10.
Sneeden along with two passengers in the Kia were taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Lee was not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.