(Undated)--Three children are reportedly dead after two different ATV crashes in Minnesota over the weekend. In Chisago City Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old boy was found seriously injured near an ATV. He reportedly died at a local hospital.
Then later that evening in Afton, two 10-year-old girls were found trapped under an ATV in the one-thousand block of Neal Avenue South. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Officials remind everyone to use extra caution while operating an ATV.