(Stearns County)--Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in western Stearns County. According to the report, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on County Road 4, while a car was traveling southbound when the two collided at an intersection. The three people in the car, 48-year-old Allison Heilman of Hutchinson, 48-year-old Dustin Heilmand of Hutchinson, and 20-year-old Jillian Heilman of Hutchinson, were all taken to CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.