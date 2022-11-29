(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring.
According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples, 71, of Cold Spring, was making a left turn from her driveway. Sharples pulled out in front of Breuchel, and the two vehicles collided.
Sharples was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Breuchel and her adult passenger suffered only minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.