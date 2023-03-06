(Paynesville, MN)—The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people are injured following a crash along Highway 23 near Paynesville over the weekend. Officials say the crash took place Sunday evening when a pickup driven by Dillon Lagenour, 26, of Evansville, Indiana; was traveling southbound when the truck spun out. Another pickup, driven by Brian Aschenbrenner, 36, of Sunburg, also heading southbound reportedly struck the first pickup truck.
Lagenour, along with his passenger, Jasmine Gotschall, 23, of Waite Park, were both taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Official say the roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.