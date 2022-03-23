(St. Paul, MN) -- Those who assault sports officials during youth athletic events in Minnesota could face criminal penalties, under a bill that’s cleared a Minnesota House committee -- but it could be modified to levy fines instead of jail time.
The sponsor, Rosemount Democrat John Huot says he plans to modify his bill so there are civil fines instead of criminal penalties, which would also apply to anyone who is disruptive or physically interferes with a game organizer, player, or coach during a youth athletic activity.
Huot stresses that criminal penalties for assault would still apply under current state law.