(Alexandria, MN)--The Country duo Thompson Square will perform this Friday night at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thompson Square has had two No. 1 songs on the Country charters. The concert was originally scheduled for Oct. 22, but had to be rescheduled to Dec. 2.
The concert is put on by the Douglas County Sheriff's Federation and the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse. Deputy Ron Boyden, President of the Douglas County Sheriff's Federation, says the Sheriff's Posse is a big part of their effort in the area.
Proceeds from the concert will help fund some of the good that the Sheriff's Federation and the Sheriff's Posse does to help out the area.
Jerry Petty, Promoter of the show, says there are still good tickets available for Friday night's show.
For tickets you can purchase them at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office lobby on 7th Ave. West in Alexandria, or call 320-760-2130. Tickets will also be available at the door at AAHS.