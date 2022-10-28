(Undated)--The third and final debate between Republican challenger Scott Jensen and Democratic Governor Tim Walz is set for today. (Friday) Carleton College political analyst Steven Schier (SHEER) says Walz has repeatedly hammered Jensen on the abortion issue -- however, "National Democratic strategists have been saying now that they've over-emphasized abortion, rather than addressing other issues." He says he believes that Tim Walz will take that lesson and will be "addressing a wide variety of issues and will not focus overly much on abortion."
Schier also predicts Jensen will attack Walz on a number of issues -- including the crime, inflation and the economy -- while Walz will take a reassuring stance and label Jensen an extremist.