(Undated)--It's Election Day in Minnesota and the polls in most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials say as long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you will still be able to vote. If you aren't sure of your polling place, visit mnvotes.gov.
Officials say you should be aware that where you vote might have changed since the last election because of redistricting. If you are not registered to vote, you can do so at your polling place today (Tuesday), but you must bring proof of identity and separate proof of residence. For a list of acceptable documents, visit mnvotes.gov. If you voted early by mail (absentee), you can check the status of your ballot (whether it has arrived and was accepted), also at mnvotes.gov.