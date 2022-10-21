(Undated)--Most of the state is now past fall peak color. However, Explore Minnesota's Amy Barrett says the show is not quite over. She says there are still a few areas that continue to "pop" with color. She says that "Glendalough State Park in northwestern Minnesota, the New London area around Sibley and Munson Lake State Parks" still have some great colors. Also, Minneapolis and its "western suburbs along the Mississippi River from Redwing to Winona, and along the Iowa border in the Worthington area, and the Albert Lea area are work checking out this weekend."
Barrett says fall colors are still vibrant around the St. Cloud area too. For more go to the DNR website at: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html.