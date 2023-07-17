(Alexandria, MN)--Theatre L'Homme Dieu wrapped up "Dancing Lessons" on Saturday with another great production. The production by Mark St. Germain tells the story of a modern couple exploring the reality of physical abilities.
Next up, it's "Love Letters" which opens up Tuesday night. This production stars Don Shelby and Nancy Nelson. This unique and imaginative theatre piece is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences.
Show dates are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., plus a Thursday matinee at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are just $40 and available at tlhd.org.