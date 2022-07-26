(Winstead, MN)--A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is making a stop in Winsted this week (Wednesday-Sunday). The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarters scale model of the monument in Washington, D-C, and a mobile education center. Chris Otto with the American Legion Post 407 says the exhibit is a way to pay tribute to Vietnam vets and a tool to teach younger people. The Wall That Heals will be escorted into town by Winsted and Howard Lake police and firefighters and 60 American Legion riders today (Tuesday 2 p.m.) on County Road One to the Winstock grounds.
The replica bears the names of the more than 58-thousand service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.