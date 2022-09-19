(St. Cloud, MN)--The Walk to Beat ALS 2022 took place in cities all across the state of Minnesota on Saturday. The walks were held in the Twin Cities, Mankato, Rochester, and in St. Cloud for those in central Minnesota. The walk is designed to raise aware of ALS but also to raise funds for those dealing with ALS and their families.
Marianne Keuhn, with the Minnesota ALS, says that the disease impacts people in a variety ways.
John Cronin, Development Manager, said that the St. Cloud walk had 244 walkers on Saturday. The event raised over $775,000 across the state of Minnesota in all four locations.