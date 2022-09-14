(Baltimore, MD)--The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was docked last weekend when another ship ran into it. Repairs are being made this week. The incident happened during Fleet Week in Baltimore. No injuries were reported. A Danish training vessel was involved. It was being towed by a tugboat at the time. The U.S. Navy reports no serious damage was caused.
The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul damaged in incident during Fleet Week
