USS Minneapolis-St. Paul damaged during Fleet Week

(Courtesy: U.S. Navy)

(Baltimore, MD)--The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was docked last weekend when another ship ran into it.  Repairs are being made this week.  The incident happened during Fleet Week in Baltimore.  No injuries were reported.  A Danish training vessel was involved.  It was being towed by a tugboat at the time.  The U.S. Navy reports no serious damage was caused.

