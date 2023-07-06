(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez threw his first career complete game shutout as the Twins blanked the Kansas City Royals 5-0 at Target Field on Wednesday night. Lopez earned his fifth win of the season after striking out 12 and holding Kansas City to just four hits in nine scoreless innings. Edouard Julien and Ryan Jeffers both went deep in the victory. Minnesota has won five of its last six.
The Twins are in first-place in the AL Central at 45-and-43. They will host the Baltimore Orioles Friday night.