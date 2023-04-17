(Undated)--The Salvation Army will be sending emergency response teams to communities affected by spring flooding in Minnesota and North Dakota. Major Michelle Heaver says the first deployments are to help volunteers and sandbagging operations says they "are just kind of on standby." She says they've "been increasing our capacity as far as flood kits, water and other staple items to be ready to serve wherever we're needed."
Heaver also says they will be setting up distribution centers and handing out flood kits, clean-up products and financial assistance to victims of river flooding.