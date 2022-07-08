(Alexandria, MN)--Mike Weber, Alexandria Community Development Director, shared with us some drone fly-by video of the footing work on The Rune. The project is located at 319 Broadway in Alexandria. When completed The Rune will be 214,185 square feet.
Lead designer of the project is Tanek, Inc. with design partners C.I Construction, LLC., Asche Engineering, Schultz Engineering and Site Design, Mission Mechanical, and Tri-County Electric.
To see the drone fly of the project go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sh8fpPqt2kI