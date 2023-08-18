(Glenwood, MN)--It's "Fury Friend Friday," and the Pope County Humane Society has another buddy up for adoption.
Hello friends! My name is Sunshine!
That’s right! My name fits me perfectly! The staff say I’m a warm ray of sunshine that always puts a smile on their faces. I’m sweet, outgoing, and I LOVE attention. I don’t do well with small dogs or cats but I do great with children!
Can I be a ray of Sunshine in your life?
To adoption Sunshine, or any of their great pets, go to their website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.