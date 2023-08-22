(Undated)--Officials say those in strenuous outdoor activities must be especially careful the next two days when there's excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for basically the southern half of Minnesota.
Meteorologist Jake Beitlich with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen says fall sports are starting up for schools -- and coaches, players, parents "should be mindful that heat won't be potentially dangerous just in the afternoon."
He says "even mid-morning, the fact that we're gonna be so warm in the morning and it's gonna be sunny and muggy and still, that folks should really take it easy, even in the morning."
Officials say that dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness are signs of heat exhaustion, which can progress into heat stroke -- with confusion and eventually unconsciousness. Heat-related illness is a medical emergency.